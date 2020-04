The Indian market witnessed massive foreign capital outflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore in March 2020, triggered by fears of a global recession amid the coronavirus lockdown and slump in economic activity.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) pulled out more than Rs 1.22 lakh crore last month after remaining net buyers for six consecutive months.

“FIIs were hoping for a revival of economic growth, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led us to an early phase of a global recession. The foreign investors are reducing their exposure in risky assets and moving to safe-havens such as the dollar and gold. The trend is expected to continue resulting in more capital outflows from emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

According to National Securities Depository (NSDL) data, FIIs sold Rs 61,972.75 crore in the equity market and Rs 60,375.81 crore in the debt market in March.

The pandemic created havoc on Dalal Street with benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipping into bear territory and plunging almost 23 percent during the month, registering their worst fall since October 2008.

The relentless selling by foreign investors eroded more than Rs 33 lakh crore of investor wealth during the month as the average market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 113.48 lakh crore as of March 31 from Rs 146.87 lakh crore recorded on February 28. As many as 43 in the BSE500 index fell over 50 percent in the past month.

Nearly 2,000 people have contracted the deadly coronavirus in India, with 50 deaths being reported from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day strict nationwide lockdown on March 24.

Following this, the government announced a relief package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore while Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiated a slew of monetary measures to deal with the economic fallout of the current situation.

However, the measures didn't seem to have boosted foreign investor sentiments.

“Stability in flows will come as we see an improvement in infected cases across the country. The economy will take time to come back on track. The fiscal and monetary measures are a positive development and foreign investors are certainly looking at them in a positive way,” said Nair.

Going ahead, Nair pointed out, domestic oriented companies or companies whose revenues are dependent on domestic markets would perform well. This is a great opportunity for long term investors, he added.