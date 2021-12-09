FIIs net sellers in Indian shares, Dec could be third straight month of outflows

Foreign investors have been net offloading Indian equities for the past several weeks. Dumping of Indian shares by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been one of the reasons behind the recent correction on Dalal Street.

In December so far, they net sold stocks worth Rs 16,356 crore ($2.2 billion), a third straight month of foreign fund outflow, provisional exchange data show.

If they finish December 2021 as net sellers, it will be the first time since late 2016 when they withdraw funds from Indian shares for three back-to-back months in a row. In October 2021, were net sellers to the tune of Rs 13,550 crore, and Rs 5,945 crore in the following month.

The Nifty50 has receded about six percent from an all-time high in October, in a breather after a nearly one-sided, liquidity-driven rally in the Indian market that lasted some 18 months.

Here's what monthly fund flow into Indian equities has been like in the the recent past:

Month Net investment Crore rupees Million dollars January '21 19,473 2,658 February '21 25,787 3,539 March '21 10,482 1,444 April '21 -9,659 -1,294 May '21 -2,954 -389 June '21 17,215 2,361 July '21 -11,308 -1,513 August '21 2,083 284 September '21 13,154 1,792 October '21 -13,550 -1,807 November '21 -5,945 -790 December* '21 -16,356 -2,178 Total 2021* 28,422 4,107 January '20 12,123 1,708 February '20 1,820 265 March '20 -61,973 -8,348 April '20 -6,884 -904 May '20 14,569 1,929 June '20 21,832 2,890 July '20 7,563 1,018 August '20 47,080 6,294 September '20 -7,783 -1,052 October '20 19,541 2,661 November '20 60,358 8,132 December '20 62,016 8,420 Total 2020 1,70,262 23,013

FII flow in past five years

Year Net investment Crore rupees Million dollars 2021* 28,422 4,107 2020 1,70,262 23,013 2019 1,01,122 14,367 2018 -33,014 -4,390 2017 51,252 7,768 2016 20,568 3,168

Many foreign brokerages have flagged valuations in India as expensive after the rally from the pandemic lows.

City has maintained its view that there is limited upside in the Nfty in the next 12 months. It has given a target of 17,500 for the index for December 2022. India's valuations on abosolute terms as well as relative to emerging markets are well above mean, according to Citi.

After the big upgrade cycle in Q3 and Q4, the consensus estimates have been unchanged, it said.

Market veteran Nilesh Shah said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that he believes India’s long-term growth story is “still very good”. He also said that valuations in the market appear to be fairly priced at the current juncture. His remarks come at a time when headline indices have halted their nearly one-sided, 18-month-long rally.

“Right now valuations are fair. It’s neither expensive like they were in 2008 beginning nor cheap like they were in March 2020. They are fairly priced. If there is a correction in the market because of various events, increase equity allocation. If there is a rally in the market, book some profit,” he said.

In October, Morgan Stanley downgraded Indian equities to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' citing expensive valuations. That followed similar moves by Nomura and UBS over expensive valuations.

Yet, some experts remain positive on the market on the valuation front.

In the past, the last months of a calendar year have often led to foreign fund outflow in India.

White Oak Capital Management's Aashish Somaiyaa is of the view that FIIs are still constructive about the Indian market. “People do think, seasonally, that everybody is on holiday in the Western world, etc. In fact, there have been many instances where FIIs have had significant flows in the months of November and December. So our sense is nothing to be taken for granted," he said.

Somaiyaa said he wouldn't be surprised if things start to reverse towards the fag-end. He believes India's fundamentals are relatively solid.