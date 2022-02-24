FIIs net sell Indian shares worth over Rs 6,400 crore on Thursday

The Sensex on Thursday crashed over 2,700 points -- its biggest single-day plunge in about two years -- in lockstep with a severe sell-off in global markets after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

The 30-share BSE gauge plummeted about 2,850 points during the session before closing at 54,529.91, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72 percent. This was its biggest decline since March 23, 2020, and the fourth-worst fall ever in absolute terms.

FIIs and DIIs

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,448.24 crore on February 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,667.75 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE and BSE.

As of February 23, 2022, FIIs sold Rs 3,417.16 crore of equities, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 3,024.37 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

On the Sensex chart, all 30 shares suffered heavy losses, with IndusInd Bank tumbling the most at 7.88 percent, followed by M&M, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti.

The NSE barometer Nifty nosedived 815.30 points or 4.78 percent to end at 16,247.95. This was also the seventh straight session of decline for both the key indices.

Investors were poorer by about Rs 13 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies standing at Rs 2,42,24,179.79 crore.