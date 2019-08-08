Market

FIIs, mutual funds bought these stocks in June; do you own them?

Updated : August 08, 2019 09:09 AM IST

During June quarter, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs )have been preferring non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) and telecom companies, said CLSA in its report. While, domestic mutual funds (DMFs) have been preferring banks.

As per the report by CLSA, DMFs added selected banking names like IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. While FPIs’ have been investing in both lending and non-lending NBFCs