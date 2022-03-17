FIIs bought Rs 312-crore Indian shares on Wednesday, highest inflow in over 2 months

Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian shares worth net Rs 312 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. That was the first daily net inflow for Dalal Street since February 11 and the highest since January 7.

The net buys are in contrast to the broader trend seen in the market since October 2021.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) - which have been net buyers for much of the past few months - made net purchases to the tune of Rs 772.6 crore on Wednesday.

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 touched the last of their all-time highs in October, ending a near one-sided, 18-month-long rally driven by liquidity. DIIs, however, have been saving both main gains from deeper cuts ever since.

As of March 16, FIIs have already pulled out Rs 44,417.3 crore from Indian shares for the month, data shows, though DIIs have made net purchases of Rs 32,298.5 crore.

Here's how the daily net flows have been like for Indian shares in the recent past: