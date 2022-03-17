FIIs bought Rs 312-crore Indian shares on Wednesday, highest inflow in over 2 months

Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian shares worth net Rs 312 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. That was the first daily net inflow for Dalal Street since February 11 and the highest since January 7.
The net buys are in contrast to the broader trend seen in the market since October 2021.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) - which have been net buyers for much of the past few months - made net purchases to the tune of Rs 772.6 crore on Wednesday.
Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 touched the last of their all-time highs in October, ending a near one-sided, 18-month-long rally driven by liquidity. DIIs, however, have been saving both main gains from deeper cuts ever since.
As of March 16, FIIs have already pulled out Rs 44,417.3 crore from Indian shares for the month, data shows, though DIIs have made net purchases of Rs 32,298.5 crore.
Here's how the daily net flows have been like for Indian shares in the recent past:
|Date
|Net sale/purchase (in crore rupees)
|FIIs
|DIIs
|Mar 16
|312
|772.6
|Mar 15
|-1,249.7
|98.3
|Mar 14
|-176.5
|1,098.6
|Mar 11
|-2,263.9
|1,686.9
|Mar 10
|-1,981.2
|945.7
|Mar 9
|-4,818.7
|3,275.9
|Mar 8
|-8,142.6
|6,489.6
|Mar 7
|-7,482.1
|5,331
|Mar 4
|-7,631
|4,739
|Mar 3
|-6,644.7
|4,799.2
|Mar 2
|-4,338.9
|3,061.7
|Feb 28
|-3,948.5
|4,142.8
|Feb 25
|-4,470.7
|4,318.2
|Feb 24
|-6,448.2
|7,667.8
|Feb 23
|-3,417.2
|3,024.4
|Feb 22
|-3,245.5
|4,108.6
|Feb 21
|-2,261.9
|2,392.9
|Feb 18
|-2,530
|1,929.1
|Feb 17
|-1,242.1
|901.1
|Feb 16
|-1,891
|1,180.1
|Feb 15
|-2,298.8
|4,411.6
|Feb 14
|-4,253.7
|2,170.3
|Feb 11
|108.5
|-696.9
|Feb 10
|-1,732.6
|2,727.2
|Feb 9
|-892.6
|1,793.4
|Feb 8
|-1,967.9
|1,115
|Feb 7
|-1,157.2
|-1,376.5
|Feb 4
|-2,267.9
|622
|Feb 3
|-1,597.5
|-370.6
|Feb 2
|-183.6
|426
|Feb 1
|-21.8
|1,597.7
|Jan 31
|-3,624.5
|3,648.7
|Jan 28
|-5,045.3
|3,358.7
|Jan 27
|-6,266.8
|2,881.3
|Jan 25
|-7,094.5
|4,534.5
|Jan 24
|-3,751.6
|74.9
|Jan 21
|-3,148.6
|269.4
|Jan 20
|-4,679.8
|769.3
|Jan 19
|-2,704.8
|-195.1
|Jan 18
|-1,255
|-220.2
|Jan 17
|-855.5
|-115.3
|Jan 14
|-1,598.2
|371.4
|Jan 13
|-1,390.9
|1,065.3
|Jan 12
|-1,001.6
|1,332
|Jan 11
|111.9
|378.7
|Jan 10
|-124.2
|481.6
|Jan 7
|496.3
|-115.7
