India witnessed the biggest foreign institutional investors (FIIs) inflows in February in the equity at US $3.5 billion. Along with Indonesia, India was the only key emerging market that saw equity inflows from the FIIs in February.

FIIs remained overweight in banks but it is still much lower than in the past 12 months. Higher weights in IT, industrials, and staples were funded by a big cut in weight of communication services, according to a report by CLSA.

The overweight of FIIs in banks rose 24 bps MoM to 8.5 ppt, helped by active buying. However, this remains the lowest in many months other than January. After six months of overweight in communication services, FIIs again turned underweight due to an increase in weight of Bharti Airtel in the benchmark at the end-February 2021, CLSA said.

Mainly driven by sector underperformance, the FII underweight in IT fell to a six-month low of 3.7 ppt, and the underweight in staples declined to a one-year low of 3.0 ppt. Industrials saw an increase in overweight to a multi-month high of 2.5 ppt, while the underweight in materials fell 7 bps as FIIs preferred economic recovery sectors, the report added.

Meanwhile, the relative weight in NBFC/utilities rose by 6 bps/8 bps helped by active buying. Despite buying, the underweight in energy rose by 11 bps for FIIs.

Banks, followed by industrials, NBFCs and discretionary remained the largest overweights, while materials, IT, and energy were the biggest underweights in FII portfolios.

Further, domestic equity mutual funds excluding arbitrage funds saw outflows for a ninth consecutive month at Rs 11,500 crore in February, a bit less than the Rs 13,700 crore of outflows in January.

Inflow under systematic investment plans (SIPs) fell MoM to around Rs 7,500 crore but may not be comparable as holidays in the last two days of February may have pushed some flows to March. SIPs make up 30 percent total equity AUM of domestic MFs, CLSA noted.