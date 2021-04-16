  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

FII turn net sellers after 6 months of robust inflows on economic uncertainties

Updated : April 16, 2021 03:56 PM IST

The FPIs have pumped more than $26.85 billion over the past six months in Indian equities, as per data available on NSDL.
Analysts believe worries over the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic in India have led to the outflows of foreign capital from the market.
Aditya Shah expects the IT and pharmaceutical sectors to be among the key beneficiaries as a hedge against the current uproar of COVID-19.
FII turn net sellers after 6 months of robust inflows on economic uncertainties
Published : April 16, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement