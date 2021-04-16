FII turn net sellers after 6 months of robust inflows on economic uncertainties Updated : April 16, 2021 03:56 PM IST The FPIs have pumped more than $26.85 billion over the past six months in Indian equities, as per data available on NSDL. Analysts believe worries over the economic impact of the second wave of the pandemic in India have led to the outflows of foreign capital from the market. Aditya Shah expects the IT and pharmaceutical sectors to be among the key beneficiaries as a hedge against the current uproar of COVID-19. Published : April 16, 2021 02:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply