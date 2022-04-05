FII inflows top Rs 7,500 crore in 5 days, longest streak in over 6 months

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
FIIs have been net purchasers of Indian shares for five days in a row, the first such instance since September 2021, exchange data shows. This is in contrast to the trend seen in the past few months.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 7,543.7 crore from March 29 through April 4, provisional exchange data showed. That was the longest streak of FII inflows for Dalal Street since September 2021.
Over an eight-day period in September 2021, FIIs had made net purchases of Rs 8,034.1 crore, data shows.
Net buys by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 5,565.8 crore in the five-day period, according to exchange data.
DateNet purchase/sale
FIIDII
April 41,152.21,675
April 11,909.8

-183.8

March 313,088.71,145.3
March 301,357.51,216
March 2935.51,713.3
The five back-to-back days of inflows come at a time when sustained selling by FIIs has put pressure on Indian shares for the past few months.
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 scaled the last of a chain of unprecedented levels in October 2021. Heavy withdrawals by foreign institutions since have been one of the primary factors keeping the headline indices from fresh highs, besides wild swings in crude oil, geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and overheated valuations.
Here's what institutional flows in the past year look like:
DateNet purchase/sale
FIIDII

Mar-22

-43,281.339,677
Feb-22-45,720.142,084.1
Jan-22-41,346.421,928.4
Dec-21-35,493.631,231.1
Nov-21-39,901.930,560.3
Oct-21-25,572.24,471
Sep-21913.85,948.9
Aug-21-2,568.56,894.7
Jul-21-23,193.418,393.9
Jun-21-25.97,043.5
May-21-6,015.32,067.2
Apr-21-12,039.411,359.9
In the financial year ended March 2022, FII outflows stood at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, however, DII inflows came in at Rs 2.2 lakh crore, data shows.
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
