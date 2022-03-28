March could be 6th straight month of FII outflows for Indian equities

March could be a sixth straight month of foreign institutional investment outflows for Indian shares. Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 46,961.6 crore from Indian equities in March as of Friday.

ALSO READ

In the five months to February 2022, FIIs pulled out a net Rs 1,88,034.1 crore.

FII outflows have been one of the key factors behind the recent pause in Indian shares after a chain of record highs. Headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 touched the last of their all-time highs in October 2021, ending a near one-sided, 18-month-long rally.

"There is a shift of the baton, in terms of market driving from the overseas factors to domestic factors, both on supply and demand sides (talking about the stock market)," Sunil Subramaniam, MD and CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund, told CNBC-TV18 last week.

"International factors that have been negative: high commodity prices, higher inflation and a stronger dollar, because of the Fed," he said.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, have been saving both main gains from deeper cuts ever since.

In March so far, DIIs have net purchased shares to the tune of Rs 34,440.7 crore. This could be the thirteenth month in a row of DII inflows for Dalal Street.

ALSO READ: Ajay Bagga says ;arge part of FII outflows in financial stocks

Month Net sale/purchase FII DII March 2022* -46,961.6 34,440.7 February 2022 -45,720.1 42,084.1 January 2022 -41,346.4 21,928.4 December 2021 -35,493.6 31,231.1 November 2021 -39,901.9 30,560.3 October 2021 -25,572.2 4,471 September 2021 913.8 5,948.9 August 2021 -2,568.5 6,894.7 July 2021 -23,193.4 18,393.9 June 2021 -25.9 7,043.5 May 2021 -6,015.3 2,067.2 April 2021 -12,039.4 11,359.9 March 2021 1,245.2 5,204.4 February 2021 42,044.5 -16,358.1 January 2021 8,980.8 -11,970.5