Shares of fertiliser companies—Chambal Fertilisers, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Deepak Fertilisers, Coromandel International, GNFC and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC)—gained 3-9 percent on the BSE Thursday.

The uptrend in stocks came following the Centre increased its share of subsidy on fertiliser by 140 percent. The subsidy was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag for di-ammonia phosphate (DAP) on the back of rising prices of raw materials phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc, internationally.

In the last few months, all major fertiliser companies had raised prices for DAP due to an increase in raw material prices. Prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia surged by 60-70 percent globally, which are key components for DAP.

“Recently, the international prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc, used in DAP have gone up by 60-70 percent. So the actual price of a DAP bag is now Rs 2400, which could be sold by fertiliser companies at Rs 1900 after considering a subsidy of Rs 500. With this decision, farmers will continue to get a DAP bag for Rs 1200. With the increase in subsidy in DAP, Government of India will spend an additional Rs 14,775 crore as subsidy in Kharif season,” it said, indicating that if need be, a further increase in fertiliser subsidies was possible.

Earlier this month, the central government had asked the fertiliser industry to maintain retail prices of fertilisers at “reasonable” levels, as the cost of their raw materials and imports surged due to an uptick in global commodity prices.