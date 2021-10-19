Fedfina IPO: Federal Bank’s NBFC subsidiary likely to go public soon, says report

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina), a non-banking financial company, set up by Federal Bank Ltd, is likely to join the bandwagon of companies going public this year, a report said on Tuesday. The company may soon file draft papers for the initial public offering (IPO), the report added. If the IPO materialises, Fedfina would become one of the few bank-owned NBFCs that are publicly traded in the country.

Fedfina is working with ICICI Securities, JM Financial and Equirus Capital on the initial public offering. They are likely to file the draft prospectus as early as the end of this month or by next month," a source cited by Mint said. The firm is likely to go public via a mix of primary and secondary share sales, the person added.

Earlier in 2018, private equity player True North had acquired a 26 percent stake in the Federal Bank subsidiary for around Rs 400 crore.

Though the major part of the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares, according to the report, both True North and the parent company Federal Bank are expected to sell a share of their stakes as Fedfina goes public. The size of the initial public offer is likely to be around $100-150 million, it added.

The source cited above said Fedfina is a retail-focused NBFC and has seen strong growth in segments such as gold loans.

Fedfina acquired its NBFC license in 2010 and has over 475 branches across the country. It caters to products like gold loan home loan , loan against property (LAP) and business loan.

Reacting to the development, at 1:10 pm, the shares of Federal Bank were down about 0.05 percent and selling at Rs 95.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In April, rating agency India Ratings and Research had pointed to Fedfina foraying into newer products and geographies. “The company has expanded its product lines across small ticket LAP (average ticket size of Rs 1.4 million), business loans, affordable housing loans and structured finance loans. However, having grown these books in the last few years, these products are also yet to witness seasoning.”

It added that as part of Fedfina’s strategy, the firm plans to grow two of its core products i.e. loan against property (LAP) and gold loans aggressively in the long term, with a near-term focus on gold loans and significant branch expansion. This would lead to an improvement in the absolute franchise size and profitability in the long term, according to the rating agency.

Moreover, Ind-Ra expects the firm’s cost-to-income ratio to moderate with the scaling up of the business in the medium term. The agency also expects the credit costs to be volatile in the near term, given the impact of the economic slowdown and the COVID-19-led lockdown on the cash flows of Fedfina’s borrowers.