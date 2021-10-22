Federal Bank, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Asian Paints and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 22

IRB Infrastructure Developers and Rail Vikas Nigam |

These stocks gained the most on Nifty500 and ended 20 percent each.

TVS Motor Co | With the company's Q2 earnings surpassing estimates on all fronts, the stock closed 7 percent higher.

Can Fin Homes | The stock ended nearly 7 percent lower after the mortgage firm reported a decline of nearly 4 percent in its net profit for the September quarter.

LIC Housing Finance | The scrip ended 7 percent lower as quarterly results disappointed the Street. The housing financier's consolidated net profit for Q2 FY22 tanked 68 percent on year.

Asian Paints | Sombre commentary and rating downgrades by brokerage firms resulted in the stock ending down 1 percent. It had fallen over 3 percent earlier in the session but managed to recover some losses towards the end of the session.