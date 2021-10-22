0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Federal Bank, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Asian Paints and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 22

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Headline indices ended in the red after witnessing a higher open on Friday. Nifty50 closed at 18114.90, down 0.4 percent and Sensex ended 0.2 percent lower at 60821.62. Benchmark indices though fared better than the midcap and smallcap stocks. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Federal Bank, TVS Motor, LIC Housing, Asian Paints and more: Stocks that moved the most on Oct 22
IRB Infrastructure Developers, Rail Vikas Nigam, Rail Vikas Nigam share price, IRB Infrastructure Developers share price, stock market IRB Infrastructure Developers and Rail Vikas Nigam |
These stocks gained the most on Nifty500 and ended 20 percent each.
TVS Motor Co, TVS Motor share price, TVS Motor results, stock market, TVS Motor TVS Motor Co | With the company's Q2 earnings surpassing estimates on all fronts, the stock closed 7 percent higher.
Can Fin Homes, Can Fin Homes share price, Can Fin Homes results, stock market Can Fin Homes | The stock ended nearly 7 percent lower after the mortgage firm reported a decline of nearly 4 percent in its net profit for the September quarter.
LIC Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance share price, LIC Housing Finance results, stock market LIC Housing Finance | The scrip ended 7 percent lower as quarterly results disappointed the Street. The housing financier’s consolidated net profit for Q2 FY22 tanked 68 percent on year.
Asian Paints, Asian Paints share price, Asian Paints brokerage commentary, Asian Paints results, stock market Asian Paints | Sombre commentary and rating downgrades by brokerage firms resulted in the stock ending down 1 percent. It had fallen over 3 percent earlier in the session but managed to recover some losses towards the end of the session.
Federal Bank, Federal Bank share price, Federal Bank results, stock market Federal Bank | The banking stock closed 7 percent higher after reporting a sequential improvement in asset quality for the quarter ended September.
Tags
Previous Article

High raw material inflation to push pace of price hikes; eyeing 18% margins: Asian Paints

Next Article

Concor Q2 FY22: Could grow faster if container issue resolved, says CMD

next story