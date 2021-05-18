Federal Bank shares jump 6% on strong Q4 results; what should you do with the stock?

The share price of Federal Bank jumped 6 percent on Tuesday after the lender reported strong earnings for the March quarter.

The firm reported a near 59 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 478 crore for the quarter ended March as against Rs 301 crore in the same quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20.

The profit was higher sequentially as well as it was Rs 404 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The stock rose as much as 5.8 percent to the day's high of Rs 86.40 per share.

Total income on a standalone basis, however, was down at Rs 3,832 crore in Q4FY21, as against Rs 4,108 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the reported quarter jumped by 65 percent to Rs 500 crore. Income, however, fell by 5.4 percent to Rs 3,996 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 4,223 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the standalone net profit of the lender grew by 3 percent to Rs 1,590 crore. Income during the year was also higher at Rs 15,703 crore, as against Rs 15,142 crore in FY20.

The sentiment was lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock after the stellar earnings.

Morgan Stanley was 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 110 per share. It said that the company reported good overall performance with higher loan growth and a steady margin.

Citi has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 100 per share. It believes the low cost of funds and a steady rise in yields should lead to NIM improvement. However, it added that the second COVID wave could lead to some uncertainties in the near term.

The company added that gross NPAs or bad loans rose to Rs 4,602 crore in Q4, as against Rs 3,531 crore in the year-ago period. However, the net NPAs showed improvement at 1.19 percent (Rs 1,569 crore), as against 1.31 percent (Rs 1,607 crore).