Federal Bank shares jump 6% on strong Q4 results; what should you do with the stock? Updated : May 18, 2021 11:55:49 IST The firm reported a near 59 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 478 crore for the quarter ended March. The stock rose as much as 5.8 percent to the day's high of Rs 86.40 per share. The sentiment was lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock after the stellar earnings. Published : May 18, 2021 11:55 AM IST