    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Federal Bank zooms to lifetime high - What's fuelling buying in lender's stock

    Federal Bank zooms to lifetime high - What's fuelling buying in lender's stock

    Federal Bank zooms to lifetime high - What's fuelling buying in lender's stock
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The shares of Federal Bank were trading 3.06 percent up at Rs 123.1 on BSE at the time of writing. The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose almost two percent on the developments. The stock was trading 1.63 percent up at Rs 1949.6 on BSE at the time of writing. 

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Federal Bank share

    TRADE
    Federal Bank share price rose as much as 8.6 percent to trade at a lifetime high of Rs 129.75 per share on Monday after the bank refuted news reports suggesting a merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Federal Bank stock price was trading 3.06 percent up at Rs 123.1 on BSE.
    "We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature," the private lender said in an exchange filing.
    Earlier in the day, CNBC Awaaz had reported, citing sources, that the two banks were in talks for a merger. "In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the company as of today," said Federal Bank.
    The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose almost two percent on the developments. The stock was trading 1.63 percent up at Rs 1949.6 on BSE.
    Catch the latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    Federal BankFederal Bank share priceKotak Mahindra Bank
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng