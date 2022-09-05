By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The shares of Federal Bank were trading 3.06 percent up at Rs 123.1 on BSE at the time of writing. The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose almost two percent on the developments. The stock was trading 1.63 percent up at Rs 1949.6 on BSE at the time of writing.

Buy / Sell Federal Bank share TRADE

Federal Bank share price rose as much as 8.6 percent to trade at a lifetime high of Rs 129.75 per share on Monday after the bank refuted news reports suggesting a merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank. Federal Bank stock price was trading 3.06 percent up at Rs 123.1 on BSE.

"We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature," the private lender said in an exchange filing.

Earlier in the day, CNBC Awaaz had reported, citing sources, that the two banks were in talks for a merger. "In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the company as of today," said Federal Bank.

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose almost two percent on the developments. The stock was trading 1.63 percent up at Rs 1949.6 on BSE.