Federal Bank to raise Rs 959 crore via preferential allotment of shares and Rs 8,000 crore via debt

After the preferential allotment, IFC’s stake in Federal Bank would increase to 4.27 percent from 1.5 percent earlier. Stakes of FIG and EAF in the bank would also rise to 1.9 percent each compared with 1.75 percent earlier.

Private lender Federal Bank announced on Friday that it would be raising around Rs 959 crore through preferential allotment of shares.

In a stock exchange notification, the bank informed that the board of directors in its meeting held on Friday approved the issuance of up to 7.26 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each to International Finance Corporation (IFC), IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund (FIG) and IFC Emerging Asia Fund (EAF).

The shares would be issued at a price of Rs 131.91 apiece, aggregating to an amount of around Rs 959 crore, on a preferential basis.

Federal Bank also informed that it would be convening its 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18 by way of video conference or other audio-visual means.

The board also approved raising of up to Rs 8,000 crore of funds in Indian currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issuing debt instruments in domestic or overseas markets on a private placement basis. This would fall within the overall borrowing limits of the bank.

Federal Bank had also launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer earlier this week on July 19 at a floor price at Rs 132.59 per share. The offer has got a strong response, with the issue registering nearly 7 times subscription, sources told CNBC-TV18 on July 20.

Shares of Federal Bank are trading 2.7 percent lower at Rs 133.15.