Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 136

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,280 with a stop loss at Rs 1,224 and

Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a target of Rs 3,430 with a stop loss at Rs 3,350 and

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 593

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,580

Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3675

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss at Rs 2100