Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday amid higher ques from global market.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 136
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,280 with a stop loss at Rs 1,224 and
Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a target of Rs 3,430 with a stop loss at Rs 3,350 and
Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 593
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,580
Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3675
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss at Rs 2100
Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss at Rs 590