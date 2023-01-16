English
Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
By Sangam Singh  Jan 16, 2023 9:32:54 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 136
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,280 with a stop loss at Rs 1,224 and
Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for a target of Rs 3,430 with a stop loss at Rs 3,350 and
Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 593
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,580
Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3675
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss at Rs 2100
Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss at Rs 590
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Jan 16, 2023 9:31 AM IST
