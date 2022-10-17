Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Monday tracking weak global cues across global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 675
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 134 with a stop loss at Rs 125
Sell M&M for a target of Rs 1,190 with a stop loss at Rs 1,251
Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,140 with a stop loss at Rs 3,206
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Sell Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,400-3,450 with a stop loss at Rs 3,630
Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 880-890 with a stop loss at Rs 840
