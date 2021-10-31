Fed rate decision, Q2 earnings, auto sales, IPOs likely to be in spotlight in Diwali week

More quarterly report cards from India Inc, auto sales, macroeconomic data, and a key rate decision in the US will be on investors' radar in Diwali week. Around 350 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers in the holiday-shortened week beginning November 1.

After a second straight weekly loss, the Nifty50 index is now five percent away from a record high clocked earlier this month. Deep losses in private banks primarily along with energy and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower last week.

ALSO READ

Dalal Street week ahead

A slew of large companies are scheduled to report their financial results this week. Among them are SBI, HDFC, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Petroleum and IRCTC.

Private surveys on manufacturing and services trends in the country will be tracked to assess the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic lows.

The auto sector will be in focus as manufacturers post their monthly sales numbers.

A special 'Muhurat' trading session will be conducted on Thursday, November 4, on the occasion of Diwali.

Globally, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

What to expect

"The news flow and market sentiment may be largely dominated by the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting. While investors appear to have priced in the possibility of tapering by mid-November, the focus will now shift to the timing of interest rate hikes in light of the looming threat of inflation," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

"Indian automakers will report their monthly sales figures. Despite the advent of the festive season, shortages of semi-conductors, rising freight, and commodity prices may continue to squeeze margins and weaken sales," she added.

The market is heading into Diwali with a mood of profit booking at a time when the earnings season has remained mixed so far, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart. Most companies have exceeded earnings expectations in terms of revenue but margin pressure due to rising input costs is one emerging trend, he said.

Technical outlook

The Nifty50 index has slipped below its 20-day moving average and the near-term texture has changed to 'sell on rise' from 'buy on dip'. Immediate support is at the 50-day moving average of 17,565 followed by critical support at 17,450-17,250 where a bounceback can be expected, according to Meena,

The short-term view remains bearish till the Nifty index trades below 18,000-18,200, he said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in Diwali week, starting November 1:

DOMESTIC CUES

Q2 Earnings

Here are some of the companies that will report their financial results this week:

Monday: HDFC, Tata Motors, HPCL, Sun Pharma, Union Bank, IRCTC, JSPL, Union Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Trent, Relaxo, Rolex Rings, Venky's, Lux. and Rupa

Tuesday: Airtel, Godrej Properties, Bombay Dyeing, and Dabur

Wednesday: SBI, Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion, Pfizer, and Bata

Friday: Sun TV

Manufacturing, services PMI

Private surveys on manufacturing and services in India are due on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Auto sales

Manufacturers will release monthly sales reports starting Monday.

IPOs

In the primary market, Nykaa will be in focus. The company's IPO will conclude on Monday.

Sigachi Industries, SJS Enterprises and PolicyBazaar IPOs will hit Dalal Street on Monday.

The subscription window of Fino Payments Bank's initial share sale will close on Tuesday.

FII flow

Fund flow will be in focus once again, as foreign p ortfolio investors (FPI) remain bearish on Indian equities. The net offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 13,550 crore ($1.8 billion) in October . In the past two months, their net purchases had stood at Rs 15,237 crore ($2.1 billion).

Corporate action

Security name Ex-date Purpose Record date Colgate-Palmolive 01-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 19.0000 02-Nov-21 Heritage Foods 01-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 02-Nov-21 India Grid Trust 01-Nov-21 Income Distribution (InvIT) 02-Nov-21 Navin Fluorine International 01-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 02-Nov-21 Shree Ganesh Remedies 01-Nov-21 Bonus issue 1:5 02-Nov-21 ANG Lifesciences India 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 04-Nov-21 Anuroop Packaging 02-Nov-21 Right Issue of Equity Shares 05-Nov-21 Birlasoft 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 03-Nov-21 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 05-Nov-21 Container Corporation 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 03-Nov-21 Fedders Electric and Engineering 02-Nov-21 Resolution Plan -Suspension 03-Nov-21 Kajaria Ceramics 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 03-Nov-21 Procter & Gamble Health 02-Nov-21 Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000 - Procter & Gamble Health 02-Nov-21 Special Dividend - Rs. - 90.0000 - Shree Digvijay Cement 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 04-Nov-21 Siyaram Silk Mills 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 03-Nov-21 Steel Exchange India 02-Nov-21 E.G.M. - Steel Strips 02-Nov-21 Amalgamation 03-Nov-21 Supreme Petrochem 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 03-Nov-21 Symphony 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 05-Nov-21 Tech Mahindra 02-Nov-21 Special Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 05-Nov-21 Vaibhav Global 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 06-Nov-21 Vishal Bearings 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 05-Nov-21 Vardhman Textiles 02-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 34.0000 05-Nov-21 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 03-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.6000 08-Nov-21 Coforge 03-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 13.0000 08-Nov-21 IIFL Wealth Management 03-Nov-21 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000 08-Nov-21

GLOBAL CUES

United States

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and monetary policy due on Wednesday. US employment data for October is due on Friday.

Europe

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak on Wednesday. Bank of England's decision on key rates is due on Thursday.

Asia