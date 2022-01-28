February F&O series begins with 75% rollover from January series

Dalal Street began the February futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the January series with a loss of 93.8 points or half a percent. The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,514 points in the monthly series gone by. The 30-scrip index Sensex lost 517.4 points — or 0.9 percent — during this period.

Rollovers

The Nifty's January-February rollovers are at 74.6 percent as against a three-month average of 81.3 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) FII long exposure in index futures (%) February 75 1.03 33 January 79 0.96 66 December 83 1.05 70 November 82 1.04 54 October 75 1.17 57

Key triggers for December F&O series

Feb 1: Union Budget

Feb 9: RBI policy

FII flows, Fed speak, inflation data

Remainder of Q3 earnings

2 stocks enter F&O trading

Voting in state elections

COVID-related announcements​

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 33 percent at the beginning of the February series -- the lowest start to a series since March 2020. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) Feb-21 +1,280 9.3 Feb 20 -480 -3.3 Feb 19 -39 -0.4

The Nifty has lost a total of 747 points in three back-to-back monthly series. Here's how the index has fared in the recent series: