February F&O series begins with 75% rollover from January series

Dalal Street began the February futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the January series with a loss of 93.8 points or half a percent. The 50-scrip index moved within a range of 1,514 points in the monthly series gone by. The 30-scrip index Sensex lost 517.4 points — or 0.9 percent — during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's January-February rollovers are at 74.6 percent as against a three-month average of 81.3 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|February
|75
|1.03
|33
|January
|79
|0.96
|66
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
|October
|75
|1.17
|57
Key triggers for December F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 33 percent at the beginning of the February series -- the lowest start to a series since March 2020. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|Feb-21
|+1,280
|9.3
|Feb 20
|-480
|-3.3
|Feb 19
|-39
|-0.4
The Nifty has lost a total of 747 points in three back-to-back monthly series. Here's how the index has fared in the recent series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Jan 22
|-94
|Dec 21
|-332
|Nov 21
|-321
|Oct 21
|239
|Sept 21
|981
