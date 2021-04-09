Fearing lockdown impact on markets? Axis Securities lists its top picks Updated : April 09, 2021 02:57 PM IST Brokerage house Axis Securities says no. It looks unlikely that India will see another national lockdown, it said in a recent report. Pharma, IT services, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Telecom and FMCG are at least risk from EPS/PE erosion in a lockdown scenario, it added. Meanwhile, in a partial lockdown scenario, FMCG, infrastructure, resources and cement should also hold up, Axis said. Published : April 09, 2021 02:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply