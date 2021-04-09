  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Fearing lockdown impact on markets? Axis Securities lists its top picks

Updated : April 09, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Brokerage house Axis Securities says no. It looks unlikely that India will see another national lockdown, it said in a recent report.
Pharma, IT services, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Telecom and FMCG are at least risk from EPS/PE erosion in a lockdown scenario, it added.
Meanwhile, in a partial lockdown scenario, FMCG, infrastructure, resources and cement should also hold up, Axis said.
Fearing lockdown impact on markets? Axis Securities lists its top picks
Published : April 09, 2021 02:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times so far on last day

Macrotech Developers IPO subscribed 1.36 times so far on last day

Jio offers 10 GB extra data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription this IPL season

Jio offers 10 GB extra data, 1-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription this IPL season

IPL 2021: MI vs RCB match 1 preview: Where to watch, team news, betting odds

IPL 2021: MI vs RCB match 1 preview: Where to watch, team news, betting odds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement