Fearing lockdown impact on markets? Axis Securities lists its top picks

India's rising COVID-19 graph may not lead to a countrywide lockdown, said domestic brokerage Axis Securities, while adding that, the localised restrictions that states may put in place to check the spread of the second wave of the pandemic could risk economic activity.

In a recent report, analysts at Axis Securities said it looks unlikely that India will see another national lockdown. However, the biggest risk to economic activity is Maharashtra's outbreak seeping into other states that have fewer restrictions.

"We have seen this happen last year, so we cannot rule out multiple states putting in place restrictions the moment there are worrying signs," the report pointed.

India's total active caseload has increased to 9,79,608 and now comprises 7.50 percent of the country's total infections. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 73.24 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 53.84 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

"Maharashtra will look to break the transmission chain through the lockdown, but it must also contain the outbreak within its borders in the national interest. While other states have put in restrictions on inter-state travel," the Axis report pointed.

Worst-case scenario

However, in case the situation gets out of hand (like in Brazil), Axis Securities has come out with a stock playbook based on what transpired during the previous lockdown. Pharma, IT services, Chemicals & Fertilisers, Telecom and FMCG are at least risk from EPS/PE erosion in a lockdown scenario, it added.

The brokerage observed that while there are exceptions within each sector, broadly at a sector level, sales growth was unimpacted in chemicals and Fertilisers, Telecom, IT Services and Pharmaceuticals. Utilities like OMCs and Power saw sales decline but profits holding up during June quarter, it added.

Partial lockdown scenario

Meanwhile, in a partial lockdown scenario, FMCG, infrastructure, resources and cement should also hold up, which can be seen from the September quarter performance, noted Axis.

However, the worst-hit sectors in a partial lockdown scenario will be media, engineering, retail and real estate. Autos will depend on the severity, it further stated.

The brokerage has filtered stocks based on 3 criteria – (1) Business resilience (Sales); (2) Operational flexibility (EBITDA) and (3) Market acknowledgment (price performance).

The above filters give 3 selection buckets, it noted:

1) 35 stocks that saw positive June 2020 sales and price performance. The only exception is BFSI, where it has included those stocks that carried positive price performance by December 2020 – a sign of book confidence.

