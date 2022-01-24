Fear index India VIX jumps 23% to 23 as panic selling grips market

The India VIX (Volatility Index in short), also known as the barometer of fear surged 23 percent to 23 points, underscoring the heightened nervousness among market participants. Today’s reading is the highest in the last one month.

Despite the surge, the VIX reading is nowhere near the highs of 87 seen in March 2020, when the COVID pandemic had just broken out.

The highest India VIX has hit was during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, where it climbed to 92.53 on November 14, 2008.

During periods of calm, the VIX hovers between 15-17 and goes as low as 12-13 during periods of extreme comfort in the market like it did between July and August last year when the market was in a steady uptrend.

However, ahead of big events and during periods of turbulence, the India VIX just like the US counterpart CBOE VIX is known to see sharp swings. The Union Budget and election results are some of the major events that cause the VIX to fluctuate.

For instance, ahead of the Union Budget in 2021, the VIX had climbed to 26 and when the second wave of COVID hit in April-May, the index had soared to 29.

Traders track this index closely, to figure out the level of fear in the system and that is a key consideration for traders who write options contract on the index and specific stocks. Options writers seek a high premium during times of high VIX as the market is expected to be volatile. Remember, options writers are obliged to honour the contract if the buyer of that contract chooses to exercise it.

Typically, professional traders write options contracts when the VIX is high because they can command a steep premium.

Of course, the risks too are high in a volatile environment. Conversely, they choose to buy options when the market is not volatile because they get to buy options cheaply. So they get a shot at outsized returns, if the market moves in the favour, for a small price. Once again, in a stable market, it is usually the options writers who win most of the time as the prices stay within a range.

Options trading—buying or selling — is best left to professional traders with advanced analytic tools and large risk appetites.