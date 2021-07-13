FDC shares gain over 3% on launch of oral suspension to treat Covid-19

Shares of FDC Ltd rallied over three percent in early trade on Tuesday after the pharma company announced the launch of India’s first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza Oral Suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

This prescription-only solution is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country, the company said.

“The Favenza suspension is unique due to its Convenient Loading Dose (Day 1) of 18 ml in the morning and 18 ml in the evening. The results of which are equivalent to 9 tablets of Favipiravir 400mg making the process of Covid-19 treatment hassle-free,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

At 9:50 am, the shares of FDC were trading 1.98 percent higher at Rs 382.00 apiece on the BSE.