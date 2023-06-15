FDC's manufacturing units in Roha, Aurangabad get Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA

The inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility located in the MIDC Industrial Area in Raigad District of Maharashtra was conducted from March 20 to March 24.

Pharmaceutical company FDC Ltd. announced on Thursday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully concluded inspection at its manufacturing facilities located in Raigad and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra with ‘no action indicated’.

The drug manufacturer said that the USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is "no action indicated" (NAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in an acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices (CGMP).

The inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility located in the MIDC Industrial Area in Raigad District of Maharashtra was conducted between March 20 to March 24, 2023.

The US drug regulator also completed its audit of the manufacturing facility located at the MIDC Industrial area of Waluj in Aurangabad district with ‘no action indicated’. The inspection at the facility was carried out from February 6 to February 12, 2023.

Both the inspections have been concluded and the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) has been issued by the USFDA.

As per the USFDA guidelines, NIA is the best classification a plant can get from the drug regulator. This status indicates ‘no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection or the conditions found do not justify further regulatory action’.

Shares of FDC Ltd. ended 0.21 percent higher at Rs 309.45 on Thursday.