FDC's manufacturing units in Roha, Aurangabad get Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA

The inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility located in the MIDC Industrial Area in Raigad District of Maharashtra was conducted from March 20 to March 24.

Pharmaceutical company FDC Ltd. announced on Thursday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully concluded inspection at its manufacturing facilities located in Raigad and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra with ‘no action indicated’.

Live Tv

Loading...

The drug manufacturer said that the USFDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is "no action indicated" (NAI). Based on this inspection, this facility is considered to be in an acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices (CGMP).

The inspection at the company’s manufacturing facility located in the MIDC Industrial Area in Raigad District of Maharashtra was conducted between March 20 to March 24, 2023.