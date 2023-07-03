CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsFairfax backed IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank & Bank of Baroda

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank & Bank of Baroda

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank & Bank of Baroda
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 3, 2023 4:25:09 PM IST (Published)

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd ended at Rs 498.55, down by Rs 6.60, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance on Monday said it has raised $175 million through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in June 2023. The NBFC has raised $75 million from HSBC, $50 million from Union Bank (Sydney), and $50 million from Bank of Baroda (IFSC unit), the company said in an exchange filing.

Live TV

Loading...

The funds were raised at SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate)
plus 200 basis points offering competitive sources of funds to the rapidly growing NBFC, it said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X