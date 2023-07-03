Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance raises $175 million from HSBC, Union Bank & Bank of Baroda

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd ended at Rs 498.55, down by Rs 6.60, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance on Monday said it has raised $175 million through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route in June 2023. The NBFC has raised $75 million from HSBC, $50 million from Union Bank (Sydney), and $50 million from Bank of Baroda (IFSC unit), the company said in an exchange filing.

The funds were raised at SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate)

plus 200 basis points offering competitive sources of funds to the rapidly growing NBFC, it said.