Despite a delayed monsoon, shares of this fertiliser company are at a record high

Gains on shares of FACT have also taken place on heavy volumes, which were five times higher than its 20-day average.

Shares of state-run farm nutrient producer Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. rallied more than 11 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high, despite concerns over delayed monsoon hitting kharif production. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 425 on Tuesday and was among the best performer when compared to its peers.

Gains on shares of FACT have also taken place on heavy volumes, which were five times higher than its 20-day average. However, the stock entered overbought territory with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently at 78. An RSI reading above the mark of 70 indicates that the stock is in overbought territory.

Over the last one month, the stock has risen nearly 40 percent and has also reversed all the losses for the year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is currently trading with gains of 18 percent.

The trading activity has also picked up significantly in the stock this month, forcing stock exchanges to seek clarification from the farm nutrient maker over the movement in volume.

Also, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a normal monsoon this year, the delayed onset of monsoon and slow progress has fuelled concerns over kharif crop sowing and production.

Early onset of monsoon helps farmers plant crops like paddy, soybean and cotton and boost crop yield. Delayed monsoon means farmers would have a shorter window for the sowing of kharif crops which could impact crop acreage and use of farm nutrients.

Kharif cultivation has been around 4.9 million hectares so far this year, just half the area of last year, amid a 42 percent decline in rainfall since June 1, according to Agriculture Ministry data.

However, meteorologists on Friday said that the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to bring rain over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and help the monsoon advance over east India. As per latest reports, the monsoon was active in four districts of Jharkhand and had advanced into south Bengal.