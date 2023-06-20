Despite a delayed monsoon, shares of this fertiliser company are at a record high

Gains on shares of FACT have also taken place on heavy volumes, which were five times higher than its 20-day average.

Shares of state-run farm nutrient producer Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. rallied more than 11 percent on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high, despite concerns over delayed monsoon hitting kharif production. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 425 on Tuesday and was among the best performer when compared to its peers.

Gains on shares of FACT have also taken place on heavy volumes, which were five times higher than its 20-day average. However, the stock entered overbought territory with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently at 78. An RSI reading above the mark of 70 indicates that the stock is in overbought territory.

Over the last one month, the stock has risen nearly 40 percent and has also reversed all the losses for the year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is currently trading with gains of 18 percent.