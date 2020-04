Facebook's Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) investment in Reliance Industries' (RIL) subsidiary Jio Platforms will diminish the concerns over RIL's leverage and help in repositioning Jio as a technology major rather than a telecom company according to analysts.

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced an investment Rs 43,574 crore by social media giant Facebook in its subsidiary Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake. The investment makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms and values the RIL technology arm at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($66 billion) pre-money enterprise value.

RIL said the goal of this investment was to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses across the country.

Credit Suisse believes that the partnership will entail leveraging the messenger platform to facilitate New Commerce transactions between a consumer and a kirana store.

The deal will aid Reliance Industries in achieving net debt-free by March 2021, it said.

As of December 31, 2019, net debt for the RIL group stood at Rs 1,53,100 crore and with Facebook's investment, this should put RIL on course to be net debt-free by March 2021.

Further, Facebook's investment will also accelerate Jio's digital monetization drive, Credit Suisse said.

(Also Read: Here is what Mark Zuckerberg has to say on Facebook-Reliance Jio deal)

Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s New Commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp.

"A commercial partnership has also been signed with Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which will further accelerate JioMart - the upcoming O2O offering of Reliance Retail whereby Whatsapp will be used to provide solution to mom-and-pop partners, small merchants and also raise convenience and reach of consumers," brokerage CLSA said.

This along with the closure of Rs 7,000 crore stake sale to BP in the oil marketing JV should imply cash infusion of over Rs 50,000 crore and bring down net debt by around 20 percent possibly by the end of this ongoing quarter, the brokerage added.

CLSA retained Buy call on the stock saying that these inflows will pull down net debt/Ebitda from 2.7x in March 2020 to comfortable levels of 2.1x/1.3x in March 2021/March 2022. The progress in stake sale in tower and fibre InvIT as well as to Aramco may be the other triggers., it added.​

On the other hand, Jefferies believes that the deal is unlikely to spark a fresh round of tariff war in the Indian telecom sector.

"Aggression suits a new entrant and not a market leader. If Jio cuts tariffs, it hurts itself the most," says the Jeffries note to clients.

Analysts at Jefferies pointed out that Reliance Jio's tariffs are already at a 7-20 percent discount to those of peers. Also, the JioPhone offering should help the company remain competitive and boost subscriber additions as it has in the past, they say.

"Valuations suggest that Facebook expects Jio's EBITDA to double from current levels. The transaction also sets a benchmark valuation for any listing in future for Jio Platforms in our view," Jefferies said.