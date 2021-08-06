Exxaro Tiles IPO subscribed over 12 times so far on final day

Vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed more than 12 times so far on Friday, the last day of the three-day bidding process. The company has set a price band of Rs 118-120 for the public offer.

By 12:30 pm, the IPO had received 13.90 crore bids against the issue size of 1.15 crore shares, marking a subscription of 12.14 times, data from NSE showed.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 4.42 times and that for non-institutional investors 98 percent so far. The quota reserved for retail investors saw 13.01 times subscription.

Gujarat-based Exxaro Tiles' IPO was subscribed 10.29 times on Thursday, the second day of bidding, and nearly five times on the previous day. The IPO was fully subscribed within hours on Wednesday.

The IPO, subscription for which began on Wednesday and will end on Friday, August 6, is expected to raise Rs 161 crore for the firm.

For the public offering, the company has established a price range of Rs 118-120 per share.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 134 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 27 crore. At the upper end of the price band, bidding for one lot of 125 shares will cost investors Rs 15,000.

The company's management plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay its existing long-term debt of around Rs 50 crore, and for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.