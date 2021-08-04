Exxaro Tiles IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

Vitrified tiles maker Exxaro Tiles' initial public offer (IPO) was fully subscribed on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The IPO, which began for subscription on Wednesday and will end on Friday, August 6, is expected to raise Rs 161 crore for the firm. For the public offering, the Gujarat-based company has established a price range of Rs 118-120 per share.

By 11:15 am, the IPO had received 1.25 crore bids against the issue size of 1.15 crore shares, marking a subscription of 109 percent, data from NSE showed.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 134 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 27 crore. At the upper end of the price band, bidding for one lot of 125 shares will cost investors Rs 15,000.

On Tuesday, Exxaro Tiles had raised Rs 23.68 crore from two anchor investors, allocating 19.73 lakh shares at Rs 120 apiece.