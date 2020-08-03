  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Healthcare

Export of ventilators drive profit for listed firms? Here are some names that could gain

Updated : August 03, 2020 05:12 PM IST

Small-scale manufacturers tied up with big companies including automobile and engineering firms, to ramp up the production are now looking at big gains.
The recent government's decision on exporting ventilators is seen as a positive move.
Export of ventilators drive profit for listed firms? Here are some names that could gain

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer

Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends over 1% lower, dragged by RIL, financials; UPL top Nifty50 loser

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement