Healthcare Export of ventilators drive profit for listed firms? Here are some names that could gain Updated : August 03, 2020 05:12 PM IST Small-scale manufacturers tied up with big companies including automobile and engineering firms, to ramp up the production are now looking at big gains. The recent government's decision on exporting ventilators is seen as a positive move. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply