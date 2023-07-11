Explainer | Reasons for investors to choose companies with a high dividend yield

To ensure qualification for dividends, shareholders should purchase the stock at least one day before the ex-date/record date to allow for proper delivery of the shares into their demat account by the record date.

What are Dividends?

Dividends play a significant role in the world of equity market investing. They represent a portion of the profits or reserves distributed by a company to its shareholders.

Dividends serve as a reliable income stream for shareholders. By investing in dividend-paying stocks, investors can receive periodic cash payments, providing a steady source of passive income. This can be especially appealing for those seeking a regular flow of funds to support their financial goals or supplement their existing income.

Understanding dividends is essential for investors seeking to maximize their returns in the stock market. By keeping track of ex-dates, record dates, and dividend payment dates, investors can make informed decisions and ensure they receive their entitled dividends in a timely manner

How to be eligible for receiving dividends?

To be eligible for dividends, shareholders must hold the stocks in their demat (dematerialized) account before the ex-date or record date. The ex-date is the date on which the stock starts trading without the dividend, while the record date is the cut-off date for determining the shareholders eligible for the dividend.

Since January 27th, 2023, the ex-date and record date for corporate actions have been on the same day due to the implementation of the T+1 settlement cycle, which means that the settlement of trades now occurs one business day after the transaction.

How do shareholders receive Dividends?

If a shareholder meets the eligibility criteria, dividend payments are typically credited directly to the primary bank account linked to their brokerage account. The dividend payment date usually falls between 30 to 45 days after the ex-date/record date.

In cases where shareholders have not received the dividends despite being eligible, they should contact their broker's customer support to address the issue and understand the reasons behind the non-crediting of dividends.

What is Dividend Yield?

Dividend yield is a financial ratio that measures the annual dividend income generated by an investment relative to its market price. It provides investors with insight into the income potential of a particular stock or investment.

To calculate dividend yield, you divide the annual dividend per share by the market price per share and multiply the result by 100 to express it as a percentage. The formula is as follows:

Dividend Yield = (Annual Dividend per Share / Market Price per Share) * 100

A higher dividend yield indicates a higher return on investment in terms of dividend income. However, it's important to consider dividend yield in the context of other factors such as the company's financial stability, dividend history, and growth prospects.

Should you chase high Dividend Yield?

It's worth noting that dividend yield alone does not guarantee a good investment. Some companies with high dividend yields may have unsustainable dividend policies or may be facing financial challenges. Conversely, companies with lower dividend yields may still offer attractive growth prospects.

The dividend yield is a useful tool for income-focused investors who seek regular cash flow from their investments. However, it should be used in conjunction with other metrics and considerations to make informed investment choices.