Explainer | Reasons for investors to choose companies with a high dividend yield

To ensure qualification for dividends, shareholders should purchase the stock at least one day before the ex-date/record date to allow for proper delivery of the shares into their demat account by the record date.

What are Dividends?

Dividends play a significant role in the world of equity market investing. They represent a portion of the profits or reserves distributed by a company to its shareholders.

Dividends serve as a reliable income stream for shareholders. By investing in dividend-paying stocks, investors can receive periodic cash payments, providing a steady source of passive income. This can be especially appealing for those seeking a regular flow of funds to support their financial goals or supplement their existing income.

Understanding dividends is essential for investors seeking to maximize their returns in the stock market. By keeping track of ex-dates, record dates, and dividend payment dates, investors can make informed decisions and ensure they receive their entitled dividends in a timely manner