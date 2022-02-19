Explained: Why SEBI plans to tighten IPO pricing rules for new-age tech firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to tighten the disclosure standards of new-age tech firms that plan to hit the market with public issues. The market regulator plans to ask these firms to justify the pricing of shares for their initial public offerings (IPOs) in order to bring in more transparency on the listing of shares. The move comes after a meltdown in newly-listed tech stocks like Paytm and Zomato that plunged from their highs in the past few weeks, massively eroding investor wealth.

What are the new rules?

SEBI issued a raft of proposals in its discussion paper on Friday and has set a March 5 deadline for the public to give their comments. Once the proposals are accepted, the market regulator will ask companies to explain in detail how they have arrived at the pricing of their issue, compare that with the share sales before the IPO and disclose all presentations made to the investors before the IPO. This will help retail investors make an informed decision.

Why the need for new rules

In the discussion paper, SEBI pointed out that under the current IPO rules, companies disclose earnings per share (EPS), price to earnings (P/E), return on net worth (RoNW), and net asset value (NAV). However, these metrics cannot be applied to new-age companies as they are usually loss-making entities. Without having a proven track record of profitable operations for at least three years, some companies have gone ahead and launched their IPOs.

According to SEBI , such firms have been making losses for a long period of time even before achieving break-even and have listed in the past year with the hope to capitalise on the record stock market rally. At present, these firms are trading at discounted levels.

Not taking the traditional route

The new proposal will ask companies to disclose their key performance indicators (KPIs) during the IPOs and certain additional parameters like valuation based on past transactions or fund-raising. The companies will have to disclose all material KPIs shared with any pre-IPO investor in the final years leading to the IPO.

SEBI has said the KPIs by new-age firms should be “defined clearly, consistently and precisely” and should not mislead the investor.

These KPIs would also require to be certified or audited by statutory auditors. The issuer will have to compare the KPIs with other listed peers in India and abroad.

Impact on new-age firms

The new proposals will apply to only those firms which have not been profitable in the last three years and are planning to hit the market with an IPO

Several firms listed on the bourses recently have been trading in the red compared to their IPO price. Even if they are trading higher than the IPO price, they are still substantially below their listing price.

While loss-making companies have been listing globally for several years, it is a new trend in India. In the recent past, market commentators like billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala have openly voiced their doubts about IPO pricing. Most retail investors in the recent IPOs hardly had any experience in valuing stocks of such companies.

“New-age start-ups listing shares are not like traditional businesses , and this move is much needed because most start-ups are losing money,” Mint quoted Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal, as saying.

Read Also |