Explained: What SEBI curbs on F&O positions, fresh margins, mean for the market
Updated : March 20, 2020 08:23 PM IST
Market regulator SEBI on Friday announced limits on the positions that traders can take in the futures and options segment.
Also, SEBI introduced margins in the cash market on stocks part of the F&O list and even on stocks not part of the list.
In addition, the regulator has specified conditions under which institutional investors—local and foreign—and individual traders can bet on index futures.