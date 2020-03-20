  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yellow metal rises above Rs 40,500 per 10 grams
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Why fall in crude is not positive for oil refiners this time
Rupee opens 22 paise higher at 74.77 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Explained: What SEBI curbs on F&O positions, fresh margins, mean for the market

Updated : March 20, 2020 08:23 PM IST

Market regulator SEBI on Friday announced limits on the positions that traders can take in the futures and options segment.
Also, SEBI introduced margins in the cash market on stocks part of the F&O list and even on stocks not part of the list.
In addition, the regulator has specified conditions under which institutional investors—local and foreign—and individual traders can bet on index futures.
Explained: What SEBI curbs on F&O positions, fresh margins, mean for the market

You May Also Like

Covid-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

Covid-19: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement