Explained: What is circuit breaker and what happens when a stock hits upper or lower circuit?

With several of Adani group stocks tanking and hitting the lower circuit on National Stock Exchange (NSE) for two days, there’s a lot of buzz around what circuit breakers are and the purpose they serve.

It’s natural for anyone who has just started trading or investing to become anxious if a stock begins to witness an unusual dip or spike. Such was the situation when shares of three out of six listed companies of Adani Group —Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power Limited—hit the lower circuit limits on June 15. This is followed by similar lows yesterday when Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Gas hit the lower circuit, down five percent each. Adani Enterprises slumped 20 percent.

So, what is a circuit breaker? What is its purpose? Here are all the FAQs answered

What is a circuit breaker?

It refers to a price band, i.e it includes a lower limit called a lower circuit and an upper limit called an upper circuit, at which the stock can be traded in the market on a given trading day.

Why is a circuit breaker needed?

Since stock prices are mostly sentiment-driven, they fluctuate due to positive and negative news, a circuit filter is set up to ensure that there is no extreme price movement and investors are protected from any unwanted surprises. The filters also help curb price manipulation to a certain extent by stock operators.

Who decides the circuit limits for Indian stock markets?

It must be noted that circuit limits are just for indices like Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE (National Stock Exchange), stocks have price bands, which act in the same way.

In India, the circuit limits are set by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI).

When does an index hit the upper or lower circuit?

The index-based market-wide circuit breaker system applies at three stages of the index movement. If an index jumps or falls 10 percent, 15 percent, or 20 percent, the circuit breaker is triggered and stock trading is halted in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide.

What happens when a circuit breaker is triggered?

The trading then resumes after a period of time depending on the rise or fall when it was halted. The markets then re-open with a pre-open call auction session of 15 minutes post the duration of the halt.

What’s the duration of the halt?

When an index falls or rises 10 percent before 1 pm, trading is halted for 45 minutes. If there’s 10 percent movement between 1 pm and 2:30 pm, there is a trading halt of 15 mins and no halt in case it happens after 2:30 pm.

If there’s a movement of 15 percent before 1 pm, trading is halted for one hour 45 minutes and for 45 minutes in case of a rise or fall between 1 pm and 2:30. When there’s 15 percent movement after 2:30 pm, trading is halted for the remainder of the day.

Unlike the first and second stages, if a benchmark index witnesses a 20 percent movement at any time of the day, trading is halted for the remainder of the day.

What happens when a stock hits the upper circuit or lower circuit?

The highest price a stock can reach on a particular day is the upper circuit limit. When this limit is touched, there will be only buyers and no sellers. Likewise, the lowest price that a stock can hit is the lower circuit limit and when a stock hits this limit, there will be only sellers and no buyers.