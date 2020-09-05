Business Explained: Nasdaq Whale and how SoftBank’s derivative bets may have powered the US tech rally Updated : September 05, 2020 03:34 PM IST When there is a huge demand for a particular call option, the market takes the frenzied buying as a signal that the price of that asset is likely to go up If the price of the underlying shares rises, so does the value of the call options. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply