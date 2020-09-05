  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
The 2020 stocks: 4 smallcaps double investor wealth
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?
Home Market Stocks
Business

Explained: Nasdaq Whale and how SoftBank’s derivative bets may have powered the US tech rally

Updated : September 05, 2020 03:34 PM IST

When there is a huge demand for a particular call option, the market takes the frenzied buying as a signal that the price of that asset is likely to go up
If the price of the underlying shares rises, so does the value of the call options.
Explained: Nasdaq Whale and how SoftBank’s derivative bets may have powered the US tech rally

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52% to Rs 88 crore

Norway's Orkla acquires majority stake in Kochi-based Eastern Condiments for Rs 1,356 crore

Norway's Orkla acquires majority stake in Kochi-based Eastern Condiments for Rs 1,356 crore

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement