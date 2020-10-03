Business Explained: How ‘mule’ accounts are used for front running in stock markets Updated : October 03, 2020 07:32 PM IST Mule Account Holders (MAH) are the entities directly/indirectly recruited/ employed by the masterminds of the front running operation. Using a mule account not only helped the masterminds put multiple layers between them and the front running trades but also helps in covering up any audit trail Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.