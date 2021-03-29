EXPLAINED: Archegos’s margin call, fire sales and the implications for top investment banks, markets Updated : March 29, 2021 07:43 PM IST Archegos had taken bets on stocks using borrowed money, and pledging shares as collateral with the investment banks/brokers When Archegos was unable to put up the money, its brokers dumped the shares Archegos had pledged with them. Published : March 29, 2021 07:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply