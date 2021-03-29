  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

EXPLAINED: Archegos’s margin call, fire sales and the implications for top investment banks, markets

Updated : March 29, 2021 07:43 PM IST

Archegos had taken bets on stocks using borrowed money, and pledging shares as collateral with the investment banks/brokers
When Archegos was unable to put up the money, its brokers dumped the shares Archegos had pledged with them.
EXPLAINED: Archegos’s margin call, fire sales and the implications for top investment banks, markets
Published : March 29, 2021 07:32 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr

Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement