Experts’ take on why you should hold Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, market experts Mayuresh Joshi of William O' Neil and Rahul Sharma of Equity99 Advisors share their views on stocks such as Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, more.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, market experts Mayuresh Joshi of William O' Neil and Rahul Sharma of Equity99 Advisors shared their views on stocks such as Tata Motors, Adani Ports, and Axis Bank. Here is a look at what they suggest investors should do.

Tata Motors

Joshi: I think the model that they have displayed looks stunning. If you look at the design and engineering, Tata Motors is getting the right stuff done in the right place at the right time. I think, from an investment horizon of 3-4 years, the entry points become Rs 446 if it starts crossing the 50-day moving average. It is creating a very nice stage around the Rs 525-530 mark. The second stage to add more might be once it crosses those levels.

Sharma: Tata Motors looks fairly strong. Keeping the time investment horizon of three to four years, it is definitely a good company to hold on to. The technical setup is also very much bullish on the long term charts, I think Rs 600 will be the level to watch out for on the upside.

Adani Ports

Joshi: Cargo movement is coming back sharply. The kind of mechanisation Adani Ports has will obviously affect a lot in terms of volume led margin growth for the company. But on the other hand, when you are probably talking about expectations in terms of how earnings will get laid out, they should be pretty stable. As volumes will grow exponentially in a post-COVID world, Adani Ports will benefit significantly. It is in a long consolidation phase and we believe that if it crosses the Rs 900 momentum can come back into the stock.

Axis Bank

Sharma: There is no point in taking out profits or booking profits if the horizon is for the long term. Axis Bank has got a huge potential to grow in the coming years. Although today the pressure is due to the result event. I think one should stay invested with confidence if the horizon is for the next five years. And if the horizon is long, one can always add on the declines.

Joshi: In the next couple of quarters, things will start improving for Axis Bank has a whole. It is a little bit below par today because of the sentimental effect on the numbers and trading below moving averages. But, largely, if it manages to spike up another Rs 15-16 and manages to stabilise around Rs 750-odd levels, I think that is one pivot level that we will probably look at, where the investor can even accumulate more if it sustains after today's move and stays in that price band.

Watch the accompanying video for more