Experts’ take on why you should hold Metropolis Healthcare, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Astha Jain, research analyst at Hem Securities, and Vaishali Parekh, head of tech research at Prabhudas Lilladher, shared their views on stocks such as Metropolis Healthcare, steel stocks, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and more. Read to find more on whether you should hold the stock or make an exit and why.

Metropolis Healthcare: Maintain position

Parekh: Right now, we are seeing a trend reversal happening. If you are really lucky, this will bounce back to Rs 3,000 levels. One can exit at those levels. Even at this level, I would suggest investors keep a stop loss of Rs 2,200 and hold on till Rs 3,000 so that they can minimise losses.

Jain: I think there is some pain left in the stock, but one should maintain the position. The initial targets can be at Rs 3,000, but see the results of this quarter closely. In case they are not up to the mark, I would advise exiting the position. But till that time, one can wait.

Steel stocks: Tata Steel is a favourite

Parekh: My picks would be Tata Steel and Jindal Steel and Power. I would also recommend Hindalco Industries because I see a big corrective move, from Rs 630 levels to Rs 480. So, I think we are at good attractive levels to buy these stocks.

Jain: In the steel stocks, our preference is for Tata Steel, and we are expecting a strong set of numbers. Although the rise in coking coal prices will impact the margin, I feel Tata Steel is a company in this sector which will be performing well. Our target for Tata Steel is around Rs 1,700 in the long term.

Banking stocks: ICICI Bank versus HDFC Bank

Parekh: Can buy ICICI Bank, but purely not on a trading perspective because that market can see a bit of a corrective move. But for a longer-term vision, it is a very appropriate time to buy.

Jain: I like ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank because of the kind of results it posted. They have reported a strong set of numbers. I think that accumulation is a better strategy. So, on every dip, ICICI bank should be bought, and our price target is Rs 830-850 levels in the medium- to long-term.

InterGlobe Aviation: Trend is down

Parekh: Right now, the trend is down, we can see a further corrective move coming in at Rs 1,700-odd levels. But the confirmation of these trends comes only above Rs 2,000 levels. I would say one should book partial profits and get back at lower levels.

Jain: I think the move we have seen should continue because the firm has a strong market share of 54 percent in the low-cost carrier segment, and the opening up theme is playing out in India very well. We have seen some sort of correction in the near term but, in the longer term, I feel the company will be able to post strong set of numbers. Rs 2,200 is the price target of InterGlobe Aviation, and I would recommend hold on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.