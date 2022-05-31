In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jay Thakkar of Marwadi Shares and Finance and Parthiv Shah of Tracom Stock Brokers shared their reading and outlook on Tata Power, Trident, and Vardhaman Textiles.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, they spoke at length about Tata Power, Trident, Vardhaman Textiles, Nitin Spinners, Marico, PVR, Lupin, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Vardhaman Textiles

Shah: I would suggest a hold for this stock. It is quoting at around 6 times the 2022-23 earnings and even if I were to discount the gross margin impact for the year and assuming the fact that they are still very good in terms of managing the inventory — they also have almost 1,00,000 spindles capex going to come on stream by October so that will again add to their topline. We are upbeat on this company over the longer horizon, but short to medium term seems a little dicey.

Tata Power

Shah: The good thing is that they have very good order book in that space — they recently won one of the biggest orders in terms of size if I were to quantify one gigawatt from SJVN which is an order book of almost Rs 5,000 crores. We would suggest a hold on Tata Power.

Thakkar: For a longer-term, the investor can continue holding. The partial profit booking is recommended at the current market price, or if it breaks Rs 210. In the short term, it can bounce back around say more 4 to 5 percent from your hereon. But for the long term, I would say that at least one should continue holding the stock.

Trident

Shah: Here I would suggest booking out because this company has a lot of cyclicality play in terms of its paper divisions as well as the textile division. So I would suggest booking out here.

Thakkar: As far as Trident is concerned, that has shown some strong run-up. Investor can definitely book some partial profit at these levels as the stock might correct until the levels of Rs 36 going forward.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

