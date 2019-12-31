Experts suggest betting on these sectors for wealth generation in 2020
Updated : December 31, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Top sectors that outperformed in 2019 are Realty (up 24 percent), followed by Consumer Durable (up 21 percent), Banks (up 20 percent) and IT (up 10 percent).
Top losers among sectoral indices include Metal that fell 13 percent, followed by Capital Goods and Autos that were down 11-12 percent respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more