Experts recommend to hold Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Titan; here’s why

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan, and Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com shared their reading on specific stocks, sectors, and markets. They spoke at length about Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, CAMS, Supreme Industries, Dixon Technologies, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and PVR.

Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan

Chopra: All the three companies are quality companies, but in the recent carnage we have seen that all major players and even the Nifty 50 companies have cracked. These companies have the capability of quickly coming back. So hold on to these stocks.

Ratnaparkhi: Bajaj Finance has seen a nice base formation recently and has given a nice breakout in today’s session. The target I would be watching for is Rs 6,500 from short-term perspective and medium-term target will be Rs 8,000. I would recommend to hold on the stock. Asian paint is at a good level where one can add more on the long side. Staggered buying can be done in the case of Titan and once the stock breaks out from the level of Rs 2,200 on the upside, it can pick up sharp momentum on the upside. So definitely hold on to all these three positions.

Tech Mahindra

Ratnaparkhi: Tech Mahindra, the stock can continue to do well going ahead in the short term as well as medium term. Short term momentum indicators suggest or to hold on to the position, definitely one should add at this current level.

Chopra: Tech Mahindra seemingly is not the best to be in the IT space. If somebody wants to be in IT space, be with TCS. TCS is the leader of the pack and would revive faster. But again, Tech Mahindra is a great company, keep on holding with a stop loss of Rs 1,050 and if at all, it consolidates and moves up, you have to wait a bit longer, but these companies would surely come up.

