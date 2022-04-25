Expert views: Why you can hold Sanofi India, IDFC First Bank, Sequent Scientific

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, market experts Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors and Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services share their views on stocks such as Sanofi India, Bajaj Hindusthan, IDFC First Bank and more.

Sanofi India

Shah: “I would advise to hold on to Sanofi India. And just in case if you do get days like this, when you see correction coming in and if the stock Sanofi India is available at lower level - lower than the acquisition price - then I would advise to add on to Sanofi India.”

Kyal: “As far as Sanofi India is concerned, we have seen some sharp selloff but it has a very important support around Rs 6,900. So let's see if there is a possibility of a bounce back from these levels. So hold on over here for Sanofi India, keep a stop loss just below that support level Rs 6,850.

IDFC First Bank

Shah: “You can hold on to it, we have a coverage. It's going to be a long wait with patience for IDFC First Bank because here again, the stock recovers but then again it succumbs under selling pressure and moves back to maybe those Rs 40-45 levels or maybe thereabouts. So hold on to IDFC First Bank if you get it at sub 40 levels, closer to Rs 35. On bad days you can even average IDFC First Bank.”

Bajaj Hindusthan

Kyal: “The investor has acquired it at a very decent price, I would advise to book some partial profits here and continue to ride the trend because the overall sector has been doing exceptionally well and we can see Bajaj Hindusthan possibly moving towards that Rs 24-25 mark. So, hold on to the stock here, use a trailing stop loss of around Rs 19 that will ensure that he's at least not getting out of the stock at a loss. So hold on over here.”

Restaurant Brands India

Kyal: “Burger King has a very important support around Rs 95-96 levels, it formed a double bottom trying to form some kind of a base formation. So hold on over here, which is now known as Restaurant Brands. And I think there is a possibility we can see a level of Rs 125 on the upside. So hold on to Burger King, use Rs 95 as a stop loss, and Rs 125 is where he can then look forward for his positions to book out.”

Sequent Scientific

Kyal: “The trend has been on the downside for some time, nearly almost a year now. But there is some kind of positive divergence we are seeing, I'm expecting that the stock can possibly move towards the level of Rs 160-170 on the upside, which is closer to his price. So hold on over here as well. Rs 120 is the stop loss on the downside for this stock.”

