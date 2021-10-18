See 15% upside in HDFC Bank; positive on SBI, ICICI too: Axis Securities

Siji Philip, Senior Research Analyst at Axis Securities, expects ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to be key beneficiaries of demand, besides HDFC Bank. For HDFC Bank, Axis Securities expects a target price of Rs 1,935, 15 percent upside from the current market price (CMP).

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 41,436.36 crore from Rs 38,438.47 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The bank's net revenues increased by 14.7 percent to Rs 25,085.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from Rs 21,868.8 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, grew by 12.1 percent to Rs 17,684 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Siji Philip, Senior Research Analyst at Axis Securities, shared her perspective. HDFC Bank declared its Q2FY22 earnings on Saturday. Current account savings account (CASA) ratio hit an 18-quarter high and an optimistic sounding management said that the bank is on its way to see its strongest growth in rural and SME businesses going ahead. The bank reported a 17.6 percent jump in net profit at Rs 8,834.3 crore during the quarter ended September 30. In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered bank posted a net profit of Rs 7,513 crore.Siji Philip, Senior Research Analyst at Axis Securities, shared her perspective.

HDFC Bank has been the bellwether for private banks. As the festive demand is coming forth, a lot of large banks are performing well.

According to her, besides HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) would be the key beneficiaries of demand, which is going to pick up.

“For HDFC Bank, we have given a price to book of 3.9 for FY23 and we expect a target price of Rs 1,935, 15 percent upside from the current market price (CMP),” she said.

Also Read:

“The other two banks, which we are particularly positive on are SBI and ICICI Bank,” she added. The overall growth in the loan book for the banks is very positive. According to the management, pickup would be seen in retail, SMEs and commercial from here onwards, she noted.

Segments like auto loans, where the industry itself is underperforming, the banks have done pretty well on that front.

“Growth would gradually pick up and would be better than first half of FY22,” she said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all live stock market action here.