Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, believes the market "will swing between hope and fear in the coming days" as on one hand, there is expectation of more FPI flows while on the other hand, there are worries regarding the earnings as the results reason has not started on a good note.

“It is always difficult to figure out what is happening in the short-term but clearly there is mounting cost of extended lockdown and market will be keeping that in mind. So one side there is hope that more FPI flows will come, on the other side, the quarterly result season which has begun is not giving any good results. There are lots of worries about the quarterly results as well as the guidance. So it will be fair to assume that markets will swing between hope and fear in the coming days,” Shah said.

“Unless and until we have medical solution which gives confidence to market that now economic activity will resume normally, the bottom of the market cannot be made. This is not a financial crisis which required financial solution, this is financial cum medical crisis which requires first medical solution and then financial solution,” he added.

Speaking about the stimulus, he stated, “In US, they have 10 percent of the world’s patients. Clearly they are accelerating their stimulus so that the economy does not stall. In our case, despite lockdown, our death rates are far lower, infections are far lower and clearly there is a need to provide monetary and fiscal stimulus but it can come at a reasonable pace rather than frontloaded.”

When asked about his expectations from the government, he replied, “My guess is that we will require small steps on a regular basis rather than one big-bang on May 1 or May 3. It is far more important to assure affected parties that your problems have been taken care of. Small steps at every point of time will make material positive impact than one big bang thing at the end of the lockdown.”

Explaining how one should approach buying in this market now, he said, “The market leaders are generally non-leveraged companies and hence people think they will become bigger. You can take this as leverage versus non-leverage rather than leader versus non-leader. Even if there is a non-leader in a sector but they are not leveraged and they have reasonable balance sheet, they will be able to survive the downtrend and also gain market share in the post-coronavirus world."

On financial sector, he further mentioned, “In terms of financial tailwind sector, one thing which will benefit is increased savings pool... So undoubtedly savings pool will increase over the next couple of quarters, next couple of years and that will be the biggest beneficiary to the financial services sector, not only banks but also mutual funds (MFs) and insurance companies should benefit."