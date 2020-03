The drastic fall seen in the Indian equity markets today is disproportional to the global markets and could be the combined effect of our positive bias seen on Friday, where Nifty was up 5-6 percent and post that a big fall in US market, said market expert SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com.

Tulsian further added that if there is stability in the US market, the Indian market will also bounce back. “I am quite confident that once stability is seen coming back in the US market, we will also be bouncing back. If things peak out in the US in next 4-5 days, then probably we will see the stability coming back in our market also, maybe with a 5-7 percent rise seen on the index level in a day,” he said.